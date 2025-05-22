MP: Shooting coach arrested for student’s sexual exploitation, probe underway

Indore, May 22 (IANS) A shooting coach was arrested on charges of alleged sexual misconduct and exploitation of a former student at a training centre in Indore.

The coach was arrested following the complaint filed by the victim alleging that the accused Mohsin Khan repeatedly molested her under the pretext of offering technical guidance during shooting sessions, police said on Thursday.

The victim, who took training at the academy between 2021 and 2023, also accused him of targeting several other girls at the academy, a senior police official at Annapurna police station in Indore told media persons on Thursday.

"The incident occurred between 2021 and 2023, but I stayed silent for a long time out of fear and shame," the complainant told police, adding that when she discovered that he had done similar things to others, she realised she could not stay quiet any longer.

The accused has been booked under multiple sections, including molestation, criminal intimidation, and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He has been remanded to judicial custody as the investigation continues. Police officials confirmed that more charges may follow as additional complaints are anticipated.

"After receiving the complaint, a FIR was registered and the accused person, Mohsin Khan, was arrested. His mobile phones and other electronic devices have also been taken into possession, which are being examined by the forensic team," a police official said.

Learning that the accused might have sexually exploited several other young aspirant girls at his shooting coaching centre, local authorities have begun contacting families of other students who trained under Khan, urging anyone with information to come forward.

The police also plan to involve cybercrime specialists to trace the full digital footprint of the accused

The case came into the fore after a high-profile rape and blackmail case, which involved systematic targeting and exploitation of young women was reported in Bhopal recently.

