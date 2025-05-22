Hyderabad Drug Racket Busted: Two UK-Educated Men Arrested

The government’s crackdown on the drug menace continues, with officials from the Prohibition and Excise Department arresting two individuals who had recently returned to Hyderabad after completing their studies in the United Kingdom.

The duo, Varun and Prabhu Chaitanya, were found to be smuggling and peddling drugs.

According to reports, Varun and Prabhu, in association with an individual named Kiran, had been procuring drugs from a Nigerian national based in Bengaluru and selling them to local consumers in Hyderabad.

Elaborating on the case, the police said that after returning from the UK, the duo had made connections in Bengaluru and other parts of the country. They became acquainted with a Nigerian national who allegedly lured them into the drug trade.

With Kiran’s assistance, they established a network to supply drugs in Hyderabad. Acting on a tip-off, officials from the Prohibition and Excise Department arrested the duo and seized 2.58 grams of MDMA, 38.56 grams of OG Kush (a type of ganja), a motorcycle, and three mobile phones.

Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend three of Varun’s associates who are currently absconding.

In a related incident, police recently arrested a doctor in possession of 53 grams of cocaine. The 34-year-old doctor had resigned from her position as CEO of a leading hospital in Hyderabad six months before her arrest. According to reports, she had sold property worth ₹1 crore to fund her addiction.