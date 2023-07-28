MP shocker: Minor girl, missing overnight, gangraped on temple premises (Lead)

Bhopal, July 27 (IANS) A minor girl was gang raped by two men on the premises of the Sharda Temple of Maihar in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district on Friday, police said.

The victim, who was reportedly missing since Thursday night, was found by some people who run shops around the temple premises early on Friday and police were informed.

Police rushed the victim to a nearby hospital and started the investigation. They have learnt that the accused persons were employees of the temple.

While persons linked to the temple committee claimed that the accused persons were not employees of the temple, police, after checked the registers and other relevant documents of the temple, confirmed that both the accused were associated with the temple committee, sources told IANS.

The administration has given Rs 50,000 to the victim’s parents for her treatment. The victim is recuperating at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Rewa which is around 70 km from Satna.

The medical report has confirmed “brutal rape” leading to serious injuries.

“I am yet to receive a final report from the doctors. However, it has been learnt that she has regained consciousness,” a senior police official said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed concern over the incident saying he has instructed the police to take strict action against the accused.

“I have received information about the rape of my daughter in Maihar. My heart is full of pain. I am distressed. The police have arrested the criminals. Instructions have been passed onto the administration to make arrangements for proper treatment of my daughter. No criminal will be spared, strict action will be taken,” Chouhan tweeted.

State Congress chief Kamal Nath too condemned the inhuman act and compared the incident with Delhi’s brutal Nirbhaya case of December 2013.

He also questioned the law and order situation of the state under the BJP government.

"The incident of rape with a small girl in Maihar is highly condemnable. It is just like the Nirbhaya case. Incidents of atrocities against girls in the state are proof that Shivraj government has completely failed to provide security to the sisters and daughters. Best treatment and financial assistance of Rs 1 crore should be given to the daughter immediately,” the former Chief Minister said.

