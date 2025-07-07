MP receives investment proposal of Rs 15,606 cr in Ludhiana investors meet

Bhopal, July 7 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh has received investment proposals worth Rs 15,606 crore during an investor meet organised by the state government in Punjab’s Ludhiana on Monday.

These investment proposals are expected to generate over 20,000 employment opportunities, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said after attending the inventors' meet, adding that it will help to increase the state's industrial growth.

"Interactive sessions, one-to-one meetings, and dialogues held in Ludhiana today resulted in investment proposals worth Rs. 15,606 crore, which are expected to generate over 20,000 employment opportunities," Yadav said.

Yadav emphasised Madhya Pradesh’s unique mineral wealth, noting that the Panna district is rich in diamonds, Shahdol has iron deposits, and recently, gold mines have also been discovered in Singrauli.

He warmly invited all investors to invest in Madhya Pradesh’s rich and resourceful land, saying it offers limitless business opportunities.

"We have come to invite industrialists to invest in Madhya Pradesh. Invest without hesitation, and I assure you that the government will support you in every possible way,” the Chief Minister said while addressing the gathering of industrialists.

He added that Madhya Pradesh offers everything required for industrial development, such as land, electricity, water, and skilled manpower.

He also remarked that Madhya Pradesh and Punjab are like brothers, Punjab being the elder brother in grain production and Madhya Pradesh the younger.

"Now, both brothers will work together for the development of the country and Madhya Pradesh," he stated, describing Ludhiana as the “Manchester of India”, where industrialists have carved a distinct identity through hard work.

During his speech, Yadav praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, stating that under his guidance, "India is progressing rapidly."

He stated that India's economic system has become stronger, industrialisation has accelerated, and the country has now emerged as the world’s fourth-largest economy.

During his visit to Ludhiana, Chief Minister Yadav held one-to-one meetings with prominent industrialists from Punjab and introduced them to Madhya Pradesh’s investor-friendly policies.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.