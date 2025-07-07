Odisha: Repair and restoration work of Jagannath temple’s 'Ratna Bhandar' completed

Bhubaneswar, July 7 (IANS) The chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration, Arabinda Kumar Padhee, on Monday announced the completion of the repair and restoration work of Ratna Bhandar or treasure trove of the 12th-century shrine at Puri.

“We want to inform you that the repair and restoration work of the Ratna Bhandar started last year, has been completed today,” informed Padhee.

While speaking to media persons, Padhee also highlighted that the ASI team completed the renovation work in 95 days, involving around 333 hours. He further added that as many as 520 Khondalite stones, which were found damaged during the laser scanning, have been replaced during the repair and restoration of Ratna Bhandar. The floors have been repaired with granite stones.

The Chief Administrator also added that 15 stainless steel beams have been used in the restoration work of both the inner and outer chambers of the Ratna Bhandar.

He expressed the hope that the repair and restoration work carried out this time would also last at least for the next two centuries.

Padhee noted that as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) prepared by the state government, the inner and outer chambers of Ratna Bhandar were opened on July 14, 2024.

He further added that the shifting of precious ornaments, blank trunks and iron chests were shifted from the Ratna Bhandar to designated separate temporary strong rooms inside the temple premises between July and September last year.

The Inspection and technical survey, including laser scanning and radar penetration survey of the Ratna Bhandar, was started after receipt of fresh SoP from the state government.

The technical survey team of Hyderabad-based CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute conducted the technical survey of the inner and outer chambers of Ratna Bhandar using the latest advanced scientific and technical tools.

The inspection and survey work were completed in September. Based on the report submitted by the technical team, ASI began repair and restoration work on 17 December 2024.

The first phase of repair and restoration work continued from 17 December 2024 till April 28, 2025. The renovation work again started on June 28 this year and was completed on Monday.

Padhee said that the inventory of ornaments and precious jewellery will be carried out after the shifting of the valuables back to the Ratna Bhandar.

