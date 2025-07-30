MP rainfall: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia assures all help to flood-hit victims

Bhopal, July 30 (IANS) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said that he has been monitoring the monsoon situation in the Gwalior-Chambal region, where heavy rainfall for more than 72 hours has created a flood-like situation.

In a video message issued late on Tuesday, the Union Minister stated that he had spoken to the collectors of Guna, Shivpuri, and Ashoknagar and instructed them to provide all possible assistance to the affected people.

He said that the district administration has started a rescue operation in Guna, Shivpuri, and Ashoknagar districts, and all affected people will be shifted to a safer place. They will be provided with all kinds of help from the administration and public representatives.

"I have spoken to the district collectors of Ashoknagar, Guna and Shivpuri, and have instructed them to ensure that every single person is rescued safely. Those who have been shifted to shelters are being provided food and other required items," he said.

Scindia said that he has also spoken to district BJP presidents and local representatives to come forward to help the affected people.

"I am monitoring the situation and am in touch with the state government also," he added.

He also appealed to people to remain alert as heavy rainfall is predicted for the next two days in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

There has been heavy rainfall in the Gwalior-Chambal regions for the last few days.

In the past 24 hours, 46 mm of rainfall was recorded in Bhopal, while Guna district recorded the highest rainfall at 235 mm, and Sehore district recorded 110 mm of rainfall, during the same period, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)'s data.

IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall in several parts of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, and Ujjain district on Wednesday.

Districts such as Shajapur, Vidisha, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Narmadapuram, Harda, Dhar, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Chhindwara, and Betul will also likely witness light to moderate rain on Wednesday.

While moderate to heavy rain has been predicted in districts such as Sheopur, Shivpuri, Agar, Guna, Rajgarh, Neemuch, Mandsaur and some others.

Light showers are likely to be witnessed in Jabalpur, Dindori, Anuppur, Katni, Umariya, Bandhavgarh, Shahdol, Sidhi and Singrauli in the evening hours on Wednesday.

Bhopal has also witnessed incessant rains for the last two days, which prompted the district administration to order a holiday at all private and government-run schools on Wednesday.

