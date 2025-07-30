Bhopal School Holiday Today, July 30, Due to Heavy Rain

Incessant rainfall in Bhopal has led the district administration to declare a holiday for all schools—government and private—on Wednesday, July 30. The announcement was made on Tuesday after continuous downpours caused widespread waterlogging across the city.

A notification from the District Education Department stated that the closure applies to all schools from nursery to Class 12. District Education Officer (DEO) N.K. Ahirwar said the decision was taken in light of the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) warning of more heavy rain. Further decisions will be based on the evolving monsoon conditions.

Since Monday night, the capital city has witnessed relentless light to moderate rain, severely disrupting daily life and flooding several residential and low-lying areas. Emergency services have been mobilized in affected zones.

According to IMD data, Bhopal recorded 46 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Other districts saw even heavier downpours—Guna received 235 mm, while Sehore recorded 110 mm.

The weather department attributed the rain to a cyclonic circulation over northwest Madhya Pradesh and a monsoon trough passing through the region.

Rainfall is expected to continue in Bhopal on Wednesday. IMD has forecast light to moderate showers across many parts of the state, including Indore, Gwalior, and Ujjain. Districts such as Shajapur, Vidisha, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Narmadapuram, Harda, Dhar, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Chhindwara, and Betul are also likely to receive similar rain.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Sheopur, Shivpuri, Agar, Guna, Rajgarh, Neemuch, and Mandsaur, while light showers may occur in Jabalpur, Dindori, Anuppur, Katni, Umaria, Bandhavgarh, Shahdol, Sidhi, and Singrauli during the evening hours.