Israeli army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

Jerusalem, July 30 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement that it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen.

Israel's emergency service, Magen David Adom, said there were no reports of hits or casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.

The IDF issued an alert shortly after the launch on Tuesday evning, and about four minutes later, air defence sirens were activated in large areas of central Israel, including Tel Aviv and West Jerusalem, sending millions of residents rushing to shelters.

Following the launch, Ben Gurion International Airport outside Tel Aviv was temporarily closed for landings and takeoffs.

Meanwhile, Yemen's Houthi group said in a later statement that it was behind a fresh "hypersonic ballistic missile" attack toward Ben Gurion Airport earlier in the evening.

In the statement aired by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, the group's military spokesperson, Yahya Sarea, said the attack was in support of the Palestinians and in response to what he said "Israeli genocide war on Gaza."

Sarea said the attack "achieved its goal, causing a halt to air traffic and forcing thousands of Israelis to run for shelters."

"Our operations will continue until the blockade and war on Gaza stop," he added.

Earlier on July 15, Israel intercepted a drone launched by the Houthi forces in Yemen toward its Red Sea city of Eilat.

"The IAF (Israel Air Force) intercepted a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) that was launched from Yemen," said the Israeli military in a statement.

There were no reports of injuries or damage, and the Houthis did not immediately comment.

