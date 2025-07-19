MP Minister Vishwas Sarang accuses Jitu Patwari of tarnishing BJP govt’s image

Bhopal, July 19 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishwas Sarang on Saturday accused the Congress of attempting to malign the image of the state BJP government by repeatedly targeting the police and bureaucracy.

His remarks came in response to State Congress President Jitu Patwari’s allegations that law and order in the state is steadily deteriorating and that even BJP workers are no longer safe.

Patwari was referring to the alleged murder of a BJP worker, Shyamlal Dhakad, in Mandsaur district on Friday.

Dhakad was reportedly found lying in a pool of blood inside a room at his house in the Nahargarh area. He was the vice president of the Budh Mandal unit of the BJP.

Patwari had directly targeted Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda, stating that the incident took place in his home district and accusing the BJP of internal factionalism, which he claimed led to the killing.

On Friday, Patwari also alleged that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had no control over the state’s bureaucracy and that “district collectors are running the administration on their own.”

He further claimed that many bureaucrats ignore the Chief Minister’s directives because they allegedly paid bribes for their transfers and postings.

Responding to the allegations, Minister Sarang said Patwari was making such statements only because the people of Madhya Pradesh had rejected the Congress.

Speaking to IANS on Saturday, Sarang called the incident “unfortunate and painful,” but added that “police are investigating the matter, and one incident cannot be taken as a sign of a breakdown in law and order.”

The incident occurred in the Malhargarh Assembly constituency, which is represented by Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda. Police investigation into the case is still going on.

