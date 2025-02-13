MP govt signs agreement with Finland-based organisation to promote tourism

Bhopal, Feb 13 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Finland-based organisation 'V Real' at Samatva Bhavan in Bhopal Niwas.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Finland's Ambassador for India, Kimmo Lahdevirta in Bhopal.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Yadav said that the MP Tourism Board and Finnish organisation 'V Real' discussed the application of modern technology at tourist sites, historical heritage locations, and museums in the state.

He said the virtual tour initiative will allow people interested in tourism, history, and culture to explore the rich heritage and glorious history of Madhya Pradesh from the comfort of their own countries.

"The initiative is expected to promote the state's tourism sites and historical landmarks on a global scale, increasing international tourist visits," the Chief Minister said in a statement.

Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Sheoshekhar Shukla, informed Finland-based organisation 'V Real' has been preserving history, culture, and heritage through advanced technology by producing high-quality videos.

"These virtual tours are made accessible on their platforms, which are available to the general public, including tour and travel institutes as well as educational institutions worldwide," he added.

A senior official in the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) said Kimmo Lahdevirta has visited the Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum and expressed his administration for the remarkable depiction of tribal life and culture.

"He was particularly impressed by the museum's thoughtful design and immersive presentation, considering it a destination well worth visiting," the official said.

The Ambassador also highlighted his keen interest in exploring Madhya Pradesh's UNESCO World Heritage Sites during his visit, he added.

Currently, Madhya Pradesh has three UNESCO sites - the Khajuraho temple complex, Sanchi Stupa and Bhimbetka.

The Central government has accepted the dossier prepared by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, nominating Orchha's group of monuments for the Unesco World Heritage List.

The recommendation for Orchha's inclusion has been made for 2027-28.

Vishal V. Sharma, Indian ambassador to UNESCO, formally submitted the dossier to Lazare Eloundou Assomo, director of UNESCO World Heritage Centre during an event in New Delhi.

