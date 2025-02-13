Himachal takes bio-engineering initiative to check landslides

Shimla, Feb 13 (IANS) To address the increasing frequency of landslides in Himachal Pradesh, the government is introducing a bio-engineering initiative, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said here on Thursday.

Under a pilot project, Vetiver grass, known for its deep and dense root system that stabilises soil and prevents erosion, will be planted.

“Vetiver grass is widely used worldwide for soil conservation, particularly in landslide-prone areas, highway embankments and riverbanks,” an official statement quoting the Chief Minister said.

Recognising its potential, the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), in collaboration with the Vetiver Foundation-Climate Resilience and Sustainability Initiatives (CRSI) based in Tamil Nadu, has undertaken this project to develop sustainable mitigation strategies against landslides.

As part of the initiative, HPSDMA has requested CRSI to provide vetiver nurseries to ensure adequate availability of plants before the 2025 monsoon season.

The CRSI has supplied 1,000 vetiver grass saplings free of cost and these saplings have been planted in a nursery established at Berti in Solan district in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture.

The Chief Minister said HPSDMA is monitoring the pilot project to ensure the successful cultivation and supply of vetiver grass.

Encouragingly, the initial results indicate a high survival rate of the plants, with visible signs of growth and adaptation to local conditions.

Vetiver grass, which can grow roots up to three-four metres, forms a strong network that binds the soil, reducing the risk of landslides.

Acting as a natural barrier, it slows water runoff and prevents soil erosion, particularly on steep slopes.

When planted in rows, vetiver grass functions like a living wall, increasing shear strength and preventing slope failures.

Additionally, its roots absorb excess water, reducing soil saturation, a key factor in landslide occurrences. Unlike conventional engineered solutions, vetiver offers a low-cost, sustainable and low-maintenance method for slope protection.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.