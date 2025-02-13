Arne Slot handed two-match ban after red card in Merseyside derby

Liverpool, Feb 13 (IANS) Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been handed a two-match touchline ban after the Dutchman was sent off during a stormy end to his side's 2-2 draw with Everton.

Liverpool were set to extend its lead at the top of the Premier League to nine points in Wednesday's derby against their city rivals, but a brilliant volley from James Tarkowski in the eighth minute of stoppage time levelled the score.

Abdoulaye Doucoure's exuberant celebrations in front of the away fans ignited a furious reaction, with Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones confronting Doucoure, resulting in both players being sent off.

As supporters rushed onto the pitch, stewards and police intervened, and referee Michael Oliver also showed red cards to Slot and assistant Sipke Hulshoff.

“Liverpool head coach Arne Slot was dismissed at the end of the Merseyside derby for using offensive, insulting, or abusive language,” the Premier League said in a statement

“He is handed a two-match touchline ban as a result.” Slot will be banned for Liverpool's next two games at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday and at Aston Villa on Thursday.

Slot had already served a one-match touchline ban earlier this season, sitting out of Liverpool's League Cup match against Southampton after receiving his third yellow card in a 2-2 league draw with Fulham.

Liverpool's assistant coach, Sipke Hulshoff, was also shown a red card in the chaos following the match, meaning neither he nor Slot were allowed to speak to the media after the match.

