MP govt partners with AIIMS Delhi for maternal, infant mortality rate reduction

Bhopal, Feb 8 (IANS) In a significant step to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates in the state, Madhya Pradesh government has formed a strategic partnership with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi to seek its regular assistance, an official said on Saturday.

On Saturday, a delegation of senior officials associated with National Health Mission of the Madhya Pradesh government attended a meeting in AIIMS Delhi and signed an agreement with the country's premier government health institution.

During the meeting, the discussion was focused on exploring evidence-based interventions and policy frameworks to improve healthcare services in the state, said NHM Director Dr. Saloni Sidana, who represented the MP government in the meeting.

Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla told IANS that the step has been taken to strengthening maternal and child health services and ensuring better health outcomes in the state.

"Partnership between AIIMS Delhi and NHM Madhya Pradesh will lead to evidence-based policies, advanced technical interventions, and enhanced training for health workers, resulting in positive health outcomes," he said.

Shukla, who is also the state's health minister, further stated that the experience and expertise of a prestigious institution like AIIMS Delhi would undoubtedly give a new direction to the state’s health service system.

He further stated that under this partnership, NHM Madhya Pradesh and AIIMS Delhi will work together to implement targeted interventions, capacity-building programmes, and modern health solutions.

"The objective is to improve the quality of health services for mothers and newborns and strengthen the state’s health indicators. Special programs will be conducted for the training and technical empowerment of health workers," Shukla added.

A state government release mentioned: "In a high-level meeting held at AIIMS Delhi, NHM Mission Director Dr. Saloni Sidana and Deputy Director (Child Health) Dr. Himani Yadav had detailed discussions with AIIMS Delhi experts, including Dr. Ramesh Agarwal, Dr. M. Jeev Sankar, Dr. Anu Sachdeva, Dr. Aparna Sharma, Dr. Ankit Verma, Dr. Vivek Kumar, and Dr. Satya Prakash.

"The discussions focused on exploring evidence-based interventions and policy frameworks to improve healthcare services in the state. The experts provided valuable guidance on enhancing the quality of maternal and child health services."

The statement read that under this partnership, NHM Madhya Pradesh and AIIMS Delhi will work together to implement targeted interventions, capacity-building programs, and modern health solutions.

"The objective is to improve the quality of health services for mothers and newborns and strengthen the state’s health indicators. Special programs will be conducted for the training and technical empowerment of health workers," it read.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.