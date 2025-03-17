MP govt committed to fulfill basic needs of people, says CM Yadav

Bhopal, March 16 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Sunday that the state government is committed to fulfilling the basic needs of the general public and supporting their spiritual progress.

He emphasised that India's global identity has been shaped by its spiritual values and the principle of "live and let live".

Chief Minister Yadav made these remarks while virtually addressing the foundation-laying ceremony for the construction of the 414-foot-high Sumeru Mountain in Bhind.

He further highlighted that alongside the spiritual brilliance of India's rich knowledge tradition, the country's reputation and influence on the world stage continues to grow.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is achieving global recognition across all spheres of life.

"Our government has taken several initiatives to promote cow rearing in the state. Efforts are being made to encourage both milk production and its increased consumption. To support cow rearers, incentives have been introduced for milk production, and grants for cow shelters have also been increased," CM Yadav added.

He highlighted that Madhya Pradesh currently ranks third in India in milk production, intending to make it the top state in the country.

He announced that a Rs 5 per litre bonus would be provided on milk, which will help increase farmers' income and contribute to the overall prosperity of society.

Recently, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's Cabinet has approved the formation of "Krishna Patheya Trust" for developing the palaces related with Lord Krishna as pilgrimage sites in Madhya Pradesh.

The state government has also allocated special fund of Rs 10 crore for this purpose, the Chief Minister said.

