MP: Congress holds satirical protest-cum-drama against BJP govt at Assembly premises

Bhopal, March 20 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Congress members of the Assembly, on Wednesday, held a protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government, whistling and showcasing their gesture to express that they were awakening someone who is fast asleep.

Dinesh Jain , a Congress MLA from Mahidpur, one of the Assembly constituencies in Ujjain, lay down on ground at the Assembly premises, while his other party members sat in a circle surrounding him with whistles and pamphlets raising slogans against the BJP government.

Congress MLAs arrived to participate in the ongoing Budget Session of the Assembly, assembled near Mahatma Gandhi's statue outside the House and held their 'protest-cum-drama' in a way that they were awakening 'Kumbhkarna', one of the prominent characters of Hindu mythological epic 'Ramayana'.

During this satirical protest against Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh government, MLA Dinesh Jain, who performed Kumbhkarna's role, presented his dialogue, "Jitna bhrastachar hota hai, untna achha lagta hai. Mai sarkar hun, ahankari hun."

Later, talking to IANS, Congress MLA Jain said, "After winning the election, the Madhya Pradesh-led BJP government has gone fast to sleep like 'Kumbhkarna', which is why Congress members are whistling to awaken it."

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Assembly, Umang Singhar, said that more than a year has passed since the BJP formed the government in the state, but it failed to fulfill the promises it had made to the people during the last year's Assembly elections.

"Being the Opposition, it is our responsibility to keep the door knocking to awaken the government. Law and order situation of the state is in such a way that police personnel are being lynched by mobs. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has maintained silence on unemployment and other key public issues," Singhar alleged.

Congress MLAs performed a drama for this satirical protest a day after senior BJP leader and State Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya dressed as Falahari Baba of the Pitareshwar Dham, during a 'Rang Panchami' procession in Indore on Wednesday.

