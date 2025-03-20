Hema Malini showers praises on daughter Esha Deol after watching 'Tumko Meri Kasam'

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Esha Deol will next grace the screen with Vikram Bhatt's "Tumko Meri Kasam"

The much-awaited project had its premiere in Udaipur, which was also attended by Esha's mother and veteran actress, Hema Malini.

After watching the drama, Hema Malini showered daughter Esha with praise. Calling her performance mature, dignified, and wholesome, she wrote on her Instagram handle, "Watched Esha in Tumko Meri Kasam at the premiere last night. Under Vikram Bhat’s able direction, so proud that Esha has given a mature, dignified, wholesome performance as have all the other artistes. Anupam Kher was as in all his films, the complete artiste. The film is based on the true story of a doctor. Gave me such pleasure and satisfaction to watch a well made film on the big screen. You must all watch this excellent movie, releasing tomorrow - 21st March - at the theatres and give a boost to such productions."

Actress Adah Sharma's performance is also being lauded by the viewers, who got a chance to catch the initial glimpse of "Tumko Meri Kasam".

Excited by the overwhelming reaction, Adah stated, "It means the world to me that people were so touched they were crying. And if they think my performance waseven more emotional than 'The Kerala Story' that makes me even more happy. I give each performance my all and I'm very fortunate from horror (1920) to comedy (sunflower season 2) to action (commando) to drama and emotion, the audience accepts me in all kinds of roles."

"Tumko Meri Kasam" is believed to be based on the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of the well-known Indira IVF chain.

Helmed by Vikram Bhatt, "Tumko Meri Kasam," also stars Durgesh Kumar, Sushant Singh, Nazeea Syed Hasan, Shubhankar Das, and Manmeet Singh Sawhney in key roles, along with others.

