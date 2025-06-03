MP: Congress to begin execution of ‘organisation creation campaign’ from June 10

Bhopal, June 3 (IANS) After the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan' in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, the execution of the campaign, which is aimed at strengthening the party at the grassroots level, will begin from June 10.

Over 60 observers appointed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) along with PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) will start visiting in districts assigned to them from June 10, and they will be camping there till June 30.

This decision has been taken during the state's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting held in the presence of LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal at Indira Gandhi Bhawan in Bhopal, and in-charge for Madhya Pradesh Congress, Harish Choudhary.

Each team will have four members (three observers and one state observer) who will be camping in their assigned districts from June 10 to June 30.

During this period, they will hold communication with local party workers, leaders, and common people.

"Teams will have e single task to hold meetings with the party's grassroots workers, supporters and common people. After this exercise, teams will pick at least six potential candidates for district presidents. The idea to pick a suitable person for the post of district president," said Harish Choudhary.

He further stated that the Congress has decided to strengthen the district Congress president's position by fixing their accountability for the party. District presidents will be empowered to make decisions in the selection of candidates.

"Congress Working Committee (CWC) has recently decided to involve district presidents in the selection of candidates. During the CWC meeting (in Delhi), MP Congress leadership has demanded that this process should start from our state," he added.

Choudhary also informed that LoP Rahul Gandhi convened four meetings, including the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) and observers appointed by AICC, during his visit to Bhopal.

