Hemavati Express canal row: Former minister launches indefinite hunger strike, detained

Tumakuru, June 3 (IANS) Former minister Sogadu Shivanna has been taken into police custody while staging an indefinite hunger strike inside the premises of the Tumakuru District Deputy Commissioner's office, protesting against the filing of FIRs against farmers who agitated against the Hemavati Link Express Canal Project.

Sogadu Shivanna is also the President of the Hemavati Express Link Canal Opposition Committee. Shivanna sat for a dharna demanding the immediate withdrawal of FIRs filed against farmers and agitators for staging a massive protest, forcing the government to temporarily halt the project.

Shivanna urged that the government should listen to the farmers who are opposing the project.

The police sleuths arrived at the spot and picked up the supporters of Sogadu Shivanna who sat with him on the floor. The police dragged them out, and the police lifted Sogadu Shivanna from where he sat and carried him away to an undisclosed location in their vehicle.

The police had earlier arrested Sogadu Shivanna on May 30 when he was planning a protest in front of the residence of Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara in Tumakuru, opposing the project.

Shivanna had made a video and alleged that it's a “murder of democracy”. He also claimed that he is ready to sacrifice his life for the water of the Hemavati River.

The police have booked FIRs against more than 100 persons, including the three sitting MLAs and agitators.

The BJP has given a month's deadline to halt the project and warned that they won't let the project take off at any cost. However, the state government in the state has maintained that it will go ahead with the project.

Condemning the Karnataka government’s decision to go ahead with the Hemavati Express Canal Link Project despite stiff resistance from farmers, the Karnataka BJP has alleged that it is impossible to “suppress” the protest against it.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.