MP: CM Yadav, Union Minister Scindia release tigress in Madhav National Park

Bhopal, March 10 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia released a tigress into the wilderness of Madhav Tiger Reserve in Shivpuri on Monday, located 325 km north of Bhopal.

This tiger was “translocated” from the Panna Tiger Reserve.

Recently, the park was granted 'Tiger Reserve' status, making it the ninth tiger reserve in the state. Madhya Pradesh is already renowned as the 'Tiger State' of India. With the release of this tigress, the number of tigers in the reserve has increased to six.

Yadav and Scindia also unveiled the logo of the ninth tiger reserve in the country, Madhav Tiger Reserve, and dedicated the 13 km long boundary wall built to separate humans and tigers.

Earlier in the day, the two-year-old tigress, known as P-234, was transferred from Panna Tiger Reserve to Madhav Tiger Reserve in Shivpuri. Upon her arrival at Madhav National Park, Jitendra Jatav, a wildlife veterinarian, along with Range Officer Roop Kumar Dixit and forest guards, were present to ensure and oversee the transfer of the tigress.

The “male tiger” could not be released on Monday into the park as per plan and will be released at a later date.

Speaking to IANS, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest L Krishnamoorthy said on account of scientific reasons, the tiger has not been released in the wilderness on Monday. It will be released at a later date.

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for granting tigers to Madhav National Park and according to it with the tag of becoming the country's 58th Tiger Reserve and Madhya Pradesh's 9th, CM Yadav emphasised the significance of this achievement.

He highlighted that the establishment of the Tiger Reserve will elevate wildlife conservation efforts and boost tourism to unprecedented heights. He also remarked on the rich historical and natural heritage of Madhav National Park.

The Madhav Tiger Reserve spans an expansive area, encompassing 32,429 hectares of reserved forest, 2,422 hectares of protected forest, and 2,671 hectares of revenue area, totalling 37,523 hectares or 375 square kilometres.

