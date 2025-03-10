Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to present Budget 2025-26 on March 25

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) The second session of the Budget Session of Delhi Assembly will commence on March 24 and last till March 28 with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presenting Budget 2025-26 on March 25, said an official on Monday.

After the discussions on the Annual Budget on March 26, it is likely to be passed on March 27, said a Bulletin issued by the Assembly Secretariat. The Bulletin also indicated the revival of the practices of Question Hour and Private Members’ resolutions that were discontinued under the AAP government since 2015.

For transaction of business, Speaker Vijender Gupta has scheduled sittings on March 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 besides issuing fresh guidelines for issuing Visitors’ Gallery Passes.

The practice of Special Mention under Rule 280 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business will also be restarted, indicated the Bulletin.

The Bulletin said members who want to raise matters under Rule-280 may give notice of the same by 5 p.m. on the working day preceding the date of sitting on which the matter is proposed to be raised.

Balloting for fixing inter-se priority for the first 10 notices will be held in the room of the Secretary, Legislative Assembly at 9.30 a.m. on the day which it is proposed to be raised, it said.

“Notices for Special mention can be given for March 24, 26, 27 and 28. Members are requested to confine the text of the Special Mention to 8-10 lines only and not to deviate from the original text while raising the same on the floor of the House. Any deviation will be disallowed and treated as summarily expunged from the proceedings. The matter should relate to only one department and raise only one issue,” said the Bulletin.

While issuing guidelines for Visitors’ Gallery, the Speaker has mandated that members should recommend the names of persons for visitors’ gallery only if they are personally assured about the visitors’ antecedents.

The Bulletin said applications for passes will not be entertained unless they bear the signature and stamp of the MLA concerned and are enclosed with copies of photo I-Cards of the visitors duly attested by the concerned MLA.

“Telephonic requests for issuance of passes will not be entertained and application forms for the issue of visitors’ gallery passes must be submitted by 5 pm on the working day previous to the date for which the visitors’ gallery passes are required,” said the Bulletin.

