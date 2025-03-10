BJP’s tally in Bengal Assembly comes down to 65 as another party MLA joins Trinamool

Kolkata, March 10 (IANS) The BJP's tally in the West Bengal Assembly came down to 65 on Monday, with another party legislator joining the ruling Trinamool Congress during the day.

BJP's legislator from Haldia (SC) Assembly constituency in East Midnapore district, Tapasi Mondal was in Kolkata on Monday to attend the second round of the Budget session that started on Monday.

She even reached the Assembly in the morning, but from there, she went to the Trinamool Bhavan, the ruling party’s state headquarters, and joined the party.

Senior Trinamool leader and state Power Minister Arup Biswas welcomed her to the party by handing her over the party flag.

After joining the Trinamool, Mondal told media persons that her decision was prompted by her inability to adjust to the "culture of divisive politics" that the BJP is reportedly promoting in West Bengal.

"My decision is also prompted by my desire to be part of the immense developmental activities undertaken by the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. I also decided to quit the BJP since I believe in the unity of people," she said.

Mondal's original political roots were in the CPI-M and was even a party councillor in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Before the 2021 West Bengal Assembly polls, she joined the BJP and at that time, the current Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Suvendu Adhikari played a key role to rope her into the the party.

That year, she was nominated from the Haldia (SC) constituency as the BJP candidate and got elected.

However, just a year before the crucial Assembly polls in 2026, Mondal has switched over to the Trinamool. With this development, the BJP’s strength in the Assembly has come down to 65, as against 77 in 2021.

On the other hand, the tally for Trinamool in the 294-seat assembly has increased to 228. While the All India Secular Front (AISF) has just one representative in the assembly, the Congress and the CPI-M-led Left Front do not have a single member.

