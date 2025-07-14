MP CM visits BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, deeply moved with its divine splendour

Abu Dhabi, July 14 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav paid a visit to the BAPS Hindu mandir in Abu Dhabi, on the sacred occasion of Guru Purnima and also participated in the celebrations at the temple premises.

The Chief Minister was given a warm welcome by the head swami of temple and also given an insightful tour of mandir’s divinely inspired history and architectural magnificence.

Dr. Yadav was deeply moved and spiritually uplifted with the mandir’s profound serenity, devotion-rich atmosphere, and also embodiment of universal values. He was further impressed and touched with an exhibition on the eternal role of a true Guru.

A moment of deep emotion for the MP CM came, when he offered prayers at the sacred shrine and discovered that soil from Jabalpur — the birthplace of Param Pujya Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual inspirer of the Mandir — had been enshrined inside the sanctum.

Commenting on the experience, Dr. Mohan Yadav praised the BAPS Hindu Mandir as a global symbol of spiritual harmony, cultural unity, and timeless Indian values.

He commended BAPS and Mahant Swami Maharaj for their tireless efforts in nurturing peace, devotion, and universal brotherhood across the world.

He also took to X to share pictures of his visit to the grand Hindu temple in the Gulf and described it as a global symbol of Sanatan culture.

“"I had the privilege of visiting the grand and divine BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi. Reaching this temple, which has become a global symbol of Sanatan culture, I experienced faith, spirituality, and Indian pride. May the grace of Lord Shri Swaminarayan bring welfare to the world; this is my prayer,” he captioned the pictures.

MP CM’s visit to the BAPS temple came during his visit to Dubai, where he met the Indian diaspora and urged them to invest in state’s progress, highlighting that there lies immense possibilities for endless growth.

‘This is not just a time for dreams; it is a time for decisive action. Madhya Pradesh is ready - for you, with you,” Dr Yadav told the Indian community.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.