Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ gets a new release date

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming romantic comedy “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,” starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, have announced its new release date.

Taking to Instagram, Dharma Productions shared a poster featuring Dhawan and revealed that film is slated to hit theatres on 2nd October 2025. They wrote, “Sunny Sanskari ki shaayari - ‘Yeh aansoon hain mere, samundar ka jal nahin... Yeh aansoon hai mere, samundar ka jal nahin… Baarish ka kya bharosa, aaj hai...kal nahi!!!’#SunnySanskariKiTulsiKumari in cinemas, 2nd October 2025!.”

In the quirky first-look poster, Varun is seen flaunting his radiant smile as he strikes a pose with folded hands. In the image, Varun is seen donning a shiny beige embroidered shirt with accessories and sunglasses. The poster revealed the new release date of the film and introduced Dhawan as Sunny Sanskari.

The ‘Student of the Year’ actor and Janhvi too shared the new poster and release date on their respective Instagram handles.

“Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari,” which has been postponed several times, was earlier scheduled to release on September 12. Varun and Janhvi are once again reuniting for Shashank Khaitan’s next directorial venture, “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.” After sharing screen space in Bawaal, this will be their second film together. The upcoming comedy will marks Varun’s third partnership with director Shashank Khaitan, following their previous hits “Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania” and “Badrinath Ki Dulhania.”

The movie also stars Akshay Oberoi, Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Maniesh Paul.

Interestingly, “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” will now lock horns with “Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1” and “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat,” starring Harshvardhan Rane, at the box office.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor is also gearing up for the release of “Param Sundari,” scheduled to hit theatres on August 29. Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, will be seen next in the war drama “Border 2,” which is set for a Republic Day release next year.

