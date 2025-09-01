MP CM Mohan Yadav unveils Vedic clock, app to revive India’s ancient timekeeping system

Bhopal, Sep 1 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has unveiled the Vikramaditya Vedic clock at his official residence in Bhopal on Monday.

Described as a symbol of India's scientific heritage, the Vikramaditya Vedic clock integrates the Indian calendar, offering detailed information about dates, constellations, Yoga, and festivals in over 189 languages.

Yadav also launched a mobile application linked to the Vikramaditya Vedic clock, which covers over 7,000 years of history dating back to the ‘Mahabharata’ era on the occasion.

Calling it a historic development, the Chief Minister said, "The step has been taken to adopt our ancient time structure. We normally follow the English calendar, but the fact that all our festivals are observed on a particular ‘thithi’. The date will change, but the ‘tithi’ will remain the same."

The government’s initiative aims to revive and promote the Indian time calculation system, presenting a new perspective on the perception and utilisation of time.

According to a government statement, the Vedic clock mobile application offers insights into Panchang, tithi, nakshatra, and more, along with practical features such as alarms for religious activities and meditation.

Accordingly, the users can access Vedic time, current ‘muhurta’ location, and weather-related information, making it a versatile tool for both spiritual and practical purposes, the statement said.

The Vikramaditya Vedic clock serves as a testament to India's enduring legacy and its forward-looking vision, bridging the past with the future through a blend of tradition and technology.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister took part in a youth march under the banner of ‘India’s Time -- Earth’s Time,’ which began at Shaurya Smarak in the city and concluded at his residence, where he also held a discussion with the participants.

Several BJP leaders, including Bhopal MP Alok Sharma, Mayor Malti Rai, and MLA Rameshwar Sharma, attended the event at the Chief Minister’s residence.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.