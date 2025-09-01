India-Russia 'special relations' non-partisan, backed by people of both countries: Putin

Tianjin (China), Sep 1 (IANS) Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said that Moscow and New Delhi continue to further develop their multifaceted bilateral partnership which remains "absolutely non-partisan in nature", backed by people of both countries.

"Russia and India have maintained special relations for decades – friendly, trusting. This is the foundation for the development of our relations in the future, and these relations are absolutely non-partisan in nature, supported by the overwhelming majority of the peoples of our countries," Putin said during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in China's Tianjin, on Monday.

During the meeting, both leaders discussed bilateral cooperation, including in the economic, financial, and energy sectors and expressed satisfaction with the sustained growth in bilateral ties in these areas.

"It is symbolic that it (meeting) is taking place on the sidelines of the SCO summit, an organisation that allows for the unification of the efforts of the heads of state of the Global South and East, efforts to create an architecture of equal and indivisible security in Eurasia," said the Russian President.

"Dear Mr. Prime Minister, dear friend! December 21 marks 15 years since the adoption of the Joint Statement, which noted the emergence of our relations at the level of a special privileged strategic partnership. It can be confidently stated that multifaceted Russian-Indian relations are actively developing on these principles," he added.

Putin highlighted that multi-level interaction has been established between both countries with trade and economic cooperation as a whole demonstrating positive dynamics.

"Tourist exchange is developing. We closely coordinate our efforts in the international arena: the UN, BRICS, the Group of Twenty and, of course, the SCO. And today [we have] a good opportunity to discuss the main tasks of further development of multifaceted bilateral cooperation in various areas," he stated.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), tThe two leaders also discussed regional and global issues, including the latest developments concerning Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi reiterated his support for the recent initiatives that have been taken to address the conflict in Ukraine, and emphasised the need to expedite a cessation of the conflict, and find a durable peace settlement.

During their meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed their support for further strengthening of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries. Prime Minister Modi conveyed to President Putin that he was looking forward to receiving him in India for the 23rd Annual Summit later this year.

