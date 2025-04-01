MP CM expresses grief over untimely death of workers in Gujarat firecracker factory

Bhopal, April 1 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has expressed profound grief over the untimely death of workers hailing from Madhya Pradesh due to the explosion in a firecracker factory in Banaskantha, Gujarat.

Several workers from Madhya Pradesh died due to a boiler explosion in a firecracker factory at 8 a.m. on Tuesday in Deesa near Banaskantha, Gujarat. The condition of the three workers is critical, while five were slightly injured.

According to the information received from the factory, all of them had come here for work two days ago and were working on making firecrackers.

At present, the dead are being identified.

Chief Minister Yadav said the state Pradesh government is in constant touch with the Gujarat government regarding the incident, the statement said.

All necessary efforts will be made to assist the workers and help their families, Chief Minister Yadav said in the statement.

The factory is on Dhunwa Road in Deesa Tehsil. The death toll may increase further.

The explosion was so severe that the body parts of many workers were scattered up to 50 metres away.

Some human organs have also been found in the field behind the factory. It took five to six hours for the fire brigade to control the fire, reports said.

Officials are now investigating whether the factory possessed the required licenses for handling and storing hazardous materials. Authorities have raised concerns over the safety measures at the facility and whether it was operating under proper regulations.

Police have cordoned off the area, and forensic experts are examining the cause of the explosion.

In February 2024, at least 11 people died and 149 were injured in a massive blast followed by a fire in a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district.

