J&K DGP visits Kathua operation site, reviews situation

Jammu, April 1 (IANS) J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat on Tuesday visited the operation site in Kathua district, where joint forces are conducting a search operation for three escaped terrorists.

The DGP and IGP, Jammu, Bhim Sen Tuti, reviewed the ongoing combing operation to track down three terrorists, who escaped after a brief encounter with security forces last evening.

Accompanied by DIG, Shiv Kumar Sharma, the two arrived at the Panjtirthi site in Kathua, where the operation is underway, officials said.

"The DGP walked along with his men through the riverine terrain in the operation site to encourage the joint forces engaged in the operation," an official said.

The operation, led by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of J&K Police, the Army, and the CRPF has entered its tenth day on Tuesday.

Last Thursday, two terrorists were killed and four policemen were martyred in the encounter in the Saniyal area of Kathua, 4 km away from the international border.

“Security forces are now tracking down the remaining three terrorists, who managed to escape from Saniyal," the official said.

The first encounter between police and the terrorists took place in the Saniyal area on March 23, and then on March 27, security forces engaged the terrorists in an encounter in a forest stretch of the same area, where two terrorists were killed and three managed to escape.

“After this, the security forces launched a larger operation to track them down. The search operation was intensified early on Monday morning with aerial surveillance and sniffer dogs being deployed, resulting in a fresh exchange of gunfire last evening," the official said.

"However, since Tuesday morning, there has, so far, been no contact (exchange of gunfire) with the terrorists. The operation is going on," the official added.

