MP bypolls: Congress wins Vijaypur, BJP leading in Budhni

Bhopal, Nov 23 (IANS) Congress candidate Mukesh Malhotra has won the bypoll in Madhya Pradesh's Vijaypur seat while BJP's Ramakant Bhargava was leading in the Budhni with 10,142 votes.

Malhotra defeated BJP's Ramniwas Rawat with a margin of over 7,000 votes.

Congress leaders, including former CMs Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, congratulated Mukesh Malhotra for his victory.

Patwari said the people of Vijaypur have given a "befitting reply" to Vijaypur Rawat, who betrayed them after winning the Assembly election in November 2023 and shifted to the BJP.

"The victory of Vijaypur is the victory of Congress workers only. The workers endured all kinds of torture. They endured police lathi-charge and lawsuits, yet they stood firm," Jitu Patwari said.

From the beginning of counting, Rawat was leading by a close margin, however, after the 15th round of counting, Congress' Mukesh Malhotra took the lead and maintained it until the last round.

"BJP-supported goons, dacoits and mafia contested the elections in Vijaypur, yet the Congress workers showed how great was the power of truth," Patwari added.

Former MP CM Kamal Nath also congratulated Malhotra for his victory in the Vijaypur bypoll. Kamal Nath said the Congress victory in Vijaypur was a clear lesson for those who betray people.

"Many congratulations to Congress candidate Mukesh Malhotra for the spectacular victory in the Vijaypur Assembly by-election. This victory is the result of the hard work of Congress workers and is a clear lesson for those who betray the Congress," Kamal Nath said in a statement.

Notably, Ramniwas Rawat won the Vijaypur Assembly seat in November 2023 on Congress' symbol, however, later he resigned from the party and state Assembly and joined the BJP.

He was elevated as state forest minister in Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's cabinet and the BJP had made him candidate for Vijaypur bypoll.

Rawat represented Vijaypur Assembly seat six times in 1990 and 2023.

