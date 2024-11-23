A thousand doors down: Daya from ‘CID’ is set to make a heroic return with the show

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) One of the most loved characters of Indian television, Daya from ‘CID’ is set to break the doors once again as he is making a return with the upcoming edition of the show.

‘CID’ is set to bow on television on December 21, with Daya making a heroic return in his signature style. The makers of the show recently shared a promotional clip of the show which showcases Daya, played by Dayanand Shetty, entering the frame by breaking the door. He says in the video, “Dushman bhi mujhe mita nahi paaye, main wapas aagaya, apne liye ladne aur jo bhool gaya hai, usse yaad dilane ki liye, ‘Daya is back’”,

Talking about the show, Dayanand Shetty said, “Some characters are etched in the minds and hearts of the people, and Daya is one of them. I'm overwhelmed with the love and admiration that continues to pour in, even after all these years. The memes, the jokes, the references - it's all a testament to the impact that Daya has had on popular culture”.

He further mentioned, “I feel grateful and humbled to be reprising my role as Daya for a new season of CID, and I promise to bring the same intensity and passion that has made Daya such a loved character - it's time to break some more doors and solve some more cases”.

The actor was also recently seen in the multi-starrer Diwali release ‘Singham Again’ which also made a reference to his character breaking the doors as Kareena Kapoor Khan says in the film, “Daya darwaza todd”.

‘CID’ is set to air from December 21 and will air every Saturday & Sunday at 10 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.