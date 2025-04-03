MP: Burhanpur’s banana & turmeric shine under ODOP, exports reach Moscow

Burhanpur, April 3 (IANS) Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh is carving out a new identity thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship programme, One District, One Product (ODOP). The district is now being recognised for its banana and turmeric production, contributing to the region’s economic growth.

Recently, the ‘Banana-Turmeric Festival’ was organised in Burhanpur, highlighting the district’s agricultural prowess. Following the festival, Burhanpur’s turmeric received international recognition at an exhibition in Moscow, Russia, where it was lab-tested and praised for its high quality. This recognition has led to an increase in turmeric cultivation in the region.

According to the Horticulture Department of Burhanpur, around 1,680 farmers are engaged in turmeric production, supported by 32 turmeric processing units established across the district. This has not only boosted agricultural productivity but also promoted self-employment opportunities.

District Horticulture Officer Raju Badwaya told IANS: “An international expo was held in Moscow from January 23 to February 9, where we showcased banana and turmeric products. The response was overwhelming, and in March, we exported around 10 quintals of powdered bananas to Moscow. We are currently negotiating to export raw bananas via Iran soon. Farmers are directly benefiting from central government schemes under the ODOP initiative.”

Badwaya also highlighted the impact of the Pradhan Mantri Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) Scheme, an ambitious project aimed at boosting food processing and entrepreneurship.

"Under this scheme, around 300 blocks have been approved in the district, with 200 already established. Farmers, entrepreneurs, and unemployed youth are finding new opportunities through this program," he added.

Sandeep Rawli, a young entrepreneur, shared his success story: "I studied up to 12th grade but struggled to find employment. Through the PMFME scheme, I secured a loan of Rs 25 lakh, with a subsidy of Rs 9 lakh. This has helped me start my own business. I’m incredibly grateful to PM Modi for this support."

Entrepreneurs like Sandeep are not only creating self-employment opportunities but are also generating jobs for the local community. Women working in these businesses expressed their gratitude, stating that earlier government schemes have significantly improved their financial conditions. They praised the Prime Minister for his vision and support.

The ‘One District, One Product’ (ODOP) initiative aims to promote balanced regional development across India. It focuses on identifying, branding, and promoting at least one unique product from each district, fostering holistic socio-economic growth. Currently, 1,102 products from 761 districts have been identified under this initiative.

The selection of products under ODOP is based on the existing ecosystem in each district, including products identified as export hubs and those with GI (Geographical Indication) tags. This strategic approach is helping districts like Burhanpur thrive, showcasing India's diverse agricultural and entrepreneurial potential on a global stage.

