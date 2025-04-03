AAP MP seeks release of Sikh prisoners in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament Malvinder Singh Kang on Thursday raised a human rights issue in the Lok Sabha, urging the Union government to fulfill its promise made in 2019 regarding the release of Bandi Singhs (Sikh prisoners).

Kang reminded the House that in 2019, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the government had announced the release of these prisoners who had already been in jails for 25-30 years and served their sentences.

A formal notification was also issued at that time, yet even after six years, these prisoners remain incarcerated.

Highlighting the humanitarian aspect of the issue, Kang emphasised that these individuals have already completed their legal sentences and should no longer be kept behind bars.

He stated that their prolonged imprisonment “is a violation of human rights and goes against the principles of justice”.

He further urged the government to consider the deteriorating health conditions of these prisoners and take a compassionate approach towards their release.

“The government of India had made a commitment to the people of Punjab through an official notification in 2019. It is now time to honor that promise and ensure the release of Bandi Singhs,” Kang added.

