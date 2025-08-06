MP Assembly approves Motor Vehicle Taxation Bill with new changes

Bhopal, Aug 6 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Motor Vehicle Taxation (Amendment) Bill 2025, was passed on the seventh day of the ongoing Monsoon session of the Assembly on Wednesday.

The Bill, which was presented by the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government for discussion in the House on Tuesday, witnessed healthy discussion from the members of both -- the Opposition and ruling party.

The state government has introduced a provision for stricter penalties for unpaid vehicle taxes it levies through 'motor vehicle tax', 'goods tax' and 'additional tax' on consumers.

As per the new provision, four-time outstanding amount would be recovered if taxes remain unpaid for a longer duration.

During debate on the Bill, the Opposition Congress supported the state government's move to impose penalties on unpaid vehicles taxes, saying that the state's transport department has become a den of corruption.

"Making provisions for penalty only will not work until the recovery of dues is made effectively by the state administration," said senior Congress MLA from Jabalpur East, Bala Bachchan during his speech in the House.

He added that vehicle honours in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, and Jabalpur divisions owes nearly Rs 2,500 crore as unpaid taxes.

State Transport Minister Uday Pratap Singh, during a discussion in the Assembly, said that four per cent penalty on delay in paying taxes will remain effective under the new rules.

He also added that passengers carrying vehicles will be fined Rs 1,000 per seat on failing to comply with traffic norms.

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress MLAs held a unique protest at the Assembly premises, alleging large-scale irregularities in the state government's recruitment process.

Several Congress legislators, including women, appeared in police-like uniforms and caps to symbolically protest the alleged scam in the 2024 Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Examination.

They demanded an independent judicial inquiry into the matter.

Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Umang Singhar accused the BJP-led state government of fostering corruption in the recruitment system.

"The Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment scam is Vyapam part-2. The Opposition demands a judicial probe into this serious matter. Such deep-rooted irregularities are not possible without internal support from within the government," Singhar told the media.

The scam, currently being probed by the Madhya Pradesh Police, has led to the registration of more than 20 FIRs across different districts as of June this year.

More than a dozen individuals have been arrested, and over 100 suspects are reportedly under investigation.

The Monsoon session of the Assembly, which began on July 28, is scheduled to conclude on August 8.

