MP: 2 drowned, one rescued in Tikamgarh; 2nd incident in two days

Bhopal, March 11 (IANS) In yet another incident of drowning, two young girls lost their lives in the Dhasan river in Gona village under Palera police station area of Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh district.

The incident occurred early Tuesday morning when a group of children, including few girls went to visit a temple near the river. In response to the rising temperatures, a group of girls felt compelled to cool off in the Dhasan river.

While one managed to call for help and were rescued by nearby villagers, two of them lost their lives despite being rushed to a government hospital.

Speaking to IANS over the phone, Manish Mishra, the officer in-charge at Palera Police Station, explained that the girls had initially gone to visit a temple at around 9-9.30 a.m. but, on impulse, decided to wade into the waters of the river.

Although the river is not very deep, the officer said, it is situated downstream from a dam that periodically releases water. This location is not commonly used by locals for bathing.

The officer further detailed how bystanders and those working in nearby fields responded to the girls' distress calls.

They successfully rescued all three girls and transported them to the government hospital in Naugaon.

Tragically, two of the girls, identified as Gudia Yadav (15) and Chhavi Yadav (11), were pronounced dead upon arrival.

The third girl, Bharti (15), survived and is now out of danger after receiving treatment at Tikamgarh District Hospital.

Due to the critical nature of her condition initially, Bharti was later transferred to Tikamgarh for further care, the officer added.

The rescue effort was carried out by bystanders who pulled the girls from the river and transported them to medical facilities using motorcycles.

The post-mortem of bodies was performed, the officer said.

All three girls belong to families engaged in farming. This tragedy marks the second drowning incident in Madhya Pradesh within two days. On Monday, three girls lost their lives in similar circumstances in Katni district.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.