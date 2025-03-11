World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 kicks off in New Delhi

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) The world of para-athletics turned its spotlight on India on Tuesday as the much-anticipated World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 commenced at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. The grand opening ceremony saw an enthusiastic crowd, including top dignitaries, athletes, and spectators from around the world. The event, which is open to all, has drawn 280 athletes from 20 countries, competing across 98 events over the next three days.

Among the participants, 195 male and 85 female athletes have arrived with high aspirations, making this edition one of the most eagerly awaited competitions in the global para-athletics circuit.

The Grand Prix also witnessed the absence of several Indian and international para-athletes who had initially confirmed their participation but later withdrew for various reasons. As a result, some events saw minimal participation, with certain disciplines featuring just a single competitor.

In the men’s high jump T42 final—reserved for athletes with a single above-the-knee amputation or a comparable disability—only Ramsingbhai Gobindbhai Padhiyar competed, securing the top spot uncontested. Three other athletes, Lokesh Mantra, Shailesh Kumar, and Varun Singh Bhati, withdrew from the event.

Similarly, the men’s javelin throw (F33, F34) category—designed for individuals with moderate movement and coordination impairments affecting the entire body or a significant part, particularly the legs—had just two participants. Uzbekistan’s Oybek Egamnazarov claimed first place with a best throw of 18.05m, while India’s Devershee Sachan secured second with a throw of 11.34m.

) and Pragadeeshwara Raja Moorthy (12.94 sec) finished second and third, respectively, in a field of three. Another Indian sprinter, Ramanjee, did not start the race.

Devendra Jhajharia, a decorated para-athlete and PCI President, called the Grand Prix a celebration of courage, determination, and excellence. He highlighted that India is proud to welcome the world’s best para-athletes and that PCI remains committed to promoting para-sports at both the grassroots and elite levels.

One of the key aspects of this Grand Prix is its role as a prelude to the World Para Athletics Championships, which will also be hosted in New Delhi just six months later.

Martin Chorley, Senior Manager at World Para Athletics, underscored the significance of this opportunity. “This is a unique moment for para-athletes, teams, and organizers. The fact that the Grand Prix is being held at the same venue as the World Championships will provide invaluable preparation time for everyone involved,” he noted.

