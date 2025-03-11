Speaker launches search engine for accessing Punjab Assembly debates

Chandigarh, March 11 (IANS) Taking another leap in the field of digitalisation, Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Tuesday launched the searchable engine for accessing Punjab legislative assembly debates.

Speaker Sandhwan said now it would be easier to research any topic and find any fact from the debates and proceedings of the Vidhan Sabha since 1947 to till date through this searchable engine.

In addition, he said this searchable engine has been developed in collaboration with Punjabi University Patiala, IIIT Hyderabad and CDAC Noida.

For implementing this project, Gurpreet Lehal, Professor and Consultant, IIIT Hyderabad, and his entire team has provided special support and worked tirelessly to complete this project.

He highlighted that the Vidhan Sabha has become the first among other assemblies in the country with the launch of these projects.

A complete solution has been prepared for the convenience of MLAs and therefore, regular training will also be imparted to MLAs and other departments.

Sandhwan emphasised that concrete efforts have been made to modernise and to make Vidhan Sabha high-tech after the formation of Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab.

He said that currently, the sessions of the Vidhan Sabha are being run paperless through the Neva portal.

Furthermore, he said for the first time all sessions of the Vidhan Sabha are being broadcast live on YouTube and social media channels of the Punjab government.

Also, an automation system is also being implemented in the library of the Vidhan Sabha.

He said the software being run by the government has also been fully implemented in the Vidhan Sabha and these efforts will continue to be made to digitalise in the future also.

Meanwhile, the Speaker viewed e-gallery pass and paperless internal working of house committees, constituency e-Management developed under MLAs e-Connect by NIC Punjab unit and inaugurated digital compendium of members.

