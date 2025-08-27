Sumathi Sathakam Movie Team Extends Warm Ganesh Chaturthi Greetings

On the joyous occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the team of Sumathi Sathakam conveys heartfelt wishes to everyone. May Lord Ganesha bless all with prosperity, wisdom, and happiness.

The upcoming family drama Sumathi Sathakam features Amardeep Chowdary (Krishna) in the lead role alongside Sayli (Sumathi), directed by M.M. Nayudu and produced by Sai Sudhakar Kommalapati under the banner of Viision Movie Makers, presented by Kommalapati Sreedhar.

The film also boasts a strong supporting cast with special characters played by Tasty Teja, Mahesh Vitta, JDV Prasad, and Mirchi Kiran.

Music is composed by Subhash Anand. Edited by Nahid Muhammad. Cinematography by Halesh & Written by Bandaru Naidu.