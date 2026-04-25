Sugriva Movie Review and Rating

Plot

The story follows Balu, a man who finds immense joy in his simple domestic life. He lives peacefully with his wife, Prasanthi, and their young daughter, Akshara. This happiness is shattered when a tragic accident leaves Akshara hospitalized. She requires a life-saving surgery costing 50 lakh rupees. Balu is a common man with no means to gather such a massive sum quickly. Desperation drives him to enter the dark and ruthless world of the mafia. The narrative draws subtle inspiration from the mythological Sugriva. It showcases a man using raw strength and sharp intellect to survive. He must navigate a web of crime to save his child and return to normalcy.

Performances

Balu Charan delivers a powerhouse performance as the titular lead. He effortlessly transitions from a doting, idealistic father to a menacing force in the underworld. His portrayal of vulnerability during his daughter’s crisis is deeply moving. Kajal Tiwari is excellent as Prasanthi. She handles the traditional nuances of her character with maturity. Karan Vijay is chilling as the antagonist, providing the perfect foil to Balu’s heroism. Suman Shetty adds value to the film with a character that helps elevate the protagonist’s journey. The supporting cast, including the intimidating mafia figures, fills the screen with a sense of genuine danger.

Technical Departments

The technical aspects of Sugriva are commendable and enhance the viewing experience. Director Cheranjevi Nartu shows competence in handling a complex, non-linear screenplay. Lucky Ekari’s cinematography captures the contrast between domestic bliss and the gritty underworld beautifully. The background score by Ajey Patnaik is intense and elevates the gangster sequences effectively. Music by Vijay Kurakula and Navanith Chari could have been better. Bobby Kadali’s editing keeps the non-linear narrative tight.

Analysis

Sugriva is much more than a standard action drama. The film thrives on its non-linear narration, which keeps the suspense alive. We see Balu’s past at a resort where a vacation is interrupted by shadows from his history. These flashbacks establish him as an enigmatic family man with high ideals. He believes that true love can transcend carnal desires and views material enjoyment as a trap. This philosophical layer makes his eventual descent into crime even more tragic.

The screenplay is eventful and uses an unexpected road accident to heighten the drama. The central theme focuses on Balu’s emotional turmoil and the sacrifices made for family. Prasanthi’s character arc involves a difficult sacrifice that adds weight to the plot. Even the minor characters, like a woman who rejects the concept of marriage, add unique texture to the world. The film opens with a high-energy fight sequence paired with a folk song. This sets a unique tone that balances raw action with cultural roots. The gangster portions carry a heavy intensity reminiscent of classic hits like Pokiri. The lyrics of the songs often touch upon destiny, reinforcing the feeling that Balu is a man caught in a storm he cannot control.

Verdict

Sugriva is a gripping emotional thriller that successfully blends family drama with gritty action. It is a well-crafted tale of a father's love and the lengths he will go to protect his own. This film is definitely worth a watch for its strong performances and engaging storytelling.

Rating: 2.5/5