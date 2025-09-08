Prodduturu Dasara Documentary Screening: Applause for the Team from Director Karuna Kumar

The documentary Prodduturu Dasara, produced by Prem Kumar Valapala and directed by Murali Krishna Tumma, was screened on Friday (September 5) at a special event attended by chief guests Karuna Kumar, Viplav, Mahesh Vitta, and Uday Gurrala.

Speaking after the screening, director Karuna Kumar said, “Documentaries highlight events and truths connected to people or places. A good documentary can reach farther than a feature film. Many assume documentaries are dull, but Prodduturu Dasara is engaging and beautifully made, breaking stereotypes of the genre. Yashwanth Nag’s music was outstanding—the background score and songs gave me goosebumps. The integration of AI was showcased brilliantly. A documentary is, after all, history in visual form. My congratulations to everyone who created Prodduturu Dasara so wonderfully.”

Mahesh Vitta remarked, “Thanks to Prem garu for bringing Prodduturu Dasara to everyone. I always talk about the grandeur of our town’s Dasara celebrations. The festival runs for ten days and is even bigger than what’s shown in the documentary. It’s celebrated across ten temples, and on the 11th day the streets are so crowded that even vehicles can’t pass. For an hour, crackers brought from Sivakasi light up the skies. Dasara in Prodduturu is truly magnificent.”

Director Uday Gurrala said, “I began my journey in the industry by making documentaries. They preserve truths for future generations. Prodduturu Dasara has captured the celebrations in a way that will remain with the people forever. I didn’t know Dasara was celebrated so grandly in Prodduturu, but this film revealed its greatness. Yashwanth Nag’s music was simply brilliant.”

Producer Prem Kumar shared, “Thank you to everyone who attended the screening. Balcony Originals began three years ago. Until now, our region was often only associated with violence. Through these projects, I want to showcase stories rooted in our culture. Yashwanth’s music and Nikhil’s cinematography were outstanding. My gratitude to everyone who contributed to this documentary.”

Actor Viplav added, “I’ve known Prem Kumar for a long time and have been wanting to collaborate with him. Hopefully, he’ll take me along to the next Dasara celebrations.”

Jayasimha commented, “In Prodduturu Dasara, we captured the grandeur of the festival authentically. Hats off to Prem for producing it without any compromise on quality. I hope Balcony Originals creates many more such projects. Special thanks to Yashwanth Nag for his excellent music and to Bushetti Jewellers for their support.”

Director Murali Krishna Tumma said, “My heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended the screening. I’m grateful to producer Prem Kumar for supporting me throughout this journey. I gave my best to this documentary, and I hope audiences embrace it.”

Actor Davood, who hails from Prodduturu, expressed, “I worked with Karuna Kumar in Sridevi Soda Center. During that film’s success meet in Prodduturu, he mentioned me, and meeting him again here today makes me happy. I always tell people that Dasara in our town is celebrated on a grand scale. Prodduturu is called Siri Puram, a place of gold, and our celebrations are widely admired. With this documentary, Prodduturu Dasara has now been introduced to the world.”