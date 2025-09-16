Prabhutva Sarai Dukaanam Teaser Review: Women Power Takes Centre Stage in Rural Politics

The teaser of the much-anticipated film “Prabhutva Sarai Dukaanam” was officially launched today amidst a grand gathering. Produced under the banners of SVS Productions and Srinidhi Cinemas, the film is helmed by National Award-winning director Narasimha Nandi, who is known for bold and thought-provoking storytelling

Set against the backdrop of rural politics, the film highlights the pivotal role of women and their strength in reshaping society.

The ensemble cast includes: Sadhan Hasan, Vikram Jith, Naresh Raju, and Vinay Babu in key roles, with Sreelu Dasari, Aditi Myakal, and Mohana Siddi as the leading ladies. Senior actor 30 Years Industry Prudhviraj, BJP Balu Nayak, Balagam Sahadev, Ranga Raju, Tilak, Swapna, and Jyothi will be seen in strong supporting characters.

Technical brilliance comes from Murali Mohan Reddy (Cinematography), Nagi Reddy (Editing), and Siddharth (Music).

At the teaser launch, director Narasimha Nandi remarked: “This story reflects human nature and personality traits inspired by mythology. Every character brings out a unique shade of society, and that’s why we describe it as a tale of humans with animal instincts.”

Producer Daiva Naresh Goud stated: “This is not just cinema—it’s a bold political drama that will stir conversations. We are confident the film will leave a lasting impact.”

Co-producer Parigi Sravanthi Mallik added: “Each character is equally important. It’s a film rooted in real incidents that showcases the strength of women with unflinching honesty. We believe audiences will experience goosebumps throughout.”

With its powerful performances, raw narrative, and striking social commentary, “Prabhutva Saraayi Dukaanam” promises to be a film that challenges perspectives while entertaining audiences.

