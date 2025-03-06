Pourusham - The Manhood Releasing On March 7th Will Impress All: Director Sheraz Mehdi At Pre-Release 

The new movie "Pourusham - The Manhood" directed by Sheraz Mehdi is produced by Ashok Khullar and Devendra Negi under the UVT Hollywood Studios (USA) and Shreya Productions banners. The film features actors such as Suman Talwar, Meka Rama Krishna, Sheraz, Ashok Khullar, Jyothi Reddy, Shailaja Tiwari, Ananth, Kanika, Jabardasth Kevu Karthik, Jabardasth Heena, Jabardasth Kattappa, Bala Gangadhar, Vizag Sharif, Lakshmi, Ravi Varma, and others. Sheraz Mehdi has contributed to the story, screenplay, and music, while DV Prabhu has worked as the editor.

The movie "Pourusham - The Manhood" is set to release on March 7th. In this context, the pre-release event for the film was grandly held on 5th March.

At the event, the director, music director, and hero Sheraz Mehdi said, "This is a story that came from my heart. I know the scenes, actions, and emotions in this movie so well that I can narrate them even in my sleep. I have previously worked as a music director for eight films, and this is my ninth one. The producers gave me full support. Thanks to producer Ashok sir. If I’m able to direct this film today, it’s because of Ashok sir. This is a story I have seen with my own eyes. It's a movie about how good people suffer because of others. It is also a commercial film. The movie has romance, action, and family drama. The heroine Kanika is a very disciplined girl and has performed excellently. Actress Madhi has earned star status at a very young age. Ravi Varma, Suman Talwar, Jabardasth actors, everyone worked hard for this movie. This film is dedicated to every girl. Since March 8th is Women’s Day, we are releasing it a day earlier. Without women, there are no men in this world. We must move forward with their support. 'Pourusham' is a beautiful concept about this. It will be a film full of manhood. Everyone should go to the theatre and watch it. You will love it for sure."

Producer Ashok Khullar shared, "The film has come out very well, and we are providing good content. We are releasing it grandly in theatres on March 7th. Everyone should come to the theatres and watch the movie."

Actor Gangadhar said, "In this film, I played the role of the heroine’s brother and acted as Suman's son. The movie sends a good message about how children should behave. Though it is a family sentiment movie, hero has performed very aggressively. The movie has a concept where science and God are one and the same. I thank the director and producers for giving me this opportunity."

Actress Khushboo Jain said, "I played a small role in this film. I am happy to have been a part of such a good film. It's a family drama, and I request all family audiences to watch it in theatres."

Heroine Kanika said, "I am thankful to Arun Kumar sir for casting me in this movie. I’m happy to have had the opportunity to act in it. The film has both family drama and action. Please support us."

Actress Madhi said, "This film was a great experience. I really enjoyed the shooting. Thanks to Sheraz sir for giving me this opportunity, and I wish all the best to the entire team."