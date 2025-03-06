Raa Raja releasing on March 7, Watch it in Theatres: Director B Shiva Prasad

Filming a movie without showing faces is not a typical endeavor. The upcoming film “Raa Raja” is driven solely by the story and narrative, without focusing on the artists. Directed by B. Shiva Prasad under the banner of Shri Padmini Cinemas, with Smt. Padma as the presenter, Raa Raja is a remarkable experimental film. The team is ready to impress audiences with this unique venture. Burle Hari Prasad serves as the executive producer, while Kittu is the line producer for the project. The film is set for a grand release on March 7th. During this event, the film unit addressed the media.

Director B. Shiva Prasad said , "While making films as a producer, I turned the idea that came to my mind into a script. Before I knew it, I ended up becoming a director. This film has turned out really well, and everyone who has seen it so far has appreciated it. Raa Raja will be released on March 7, and I hope everyone watches it and supports it."

Music Director Shekhar Chandra commented , "I had the opportunity to provide great music for Raa Raja. I have known Shiva Prasad for a long time as a producer. He told me the story of Raa Raja, and at first, I thought he was discussing it as a producer, but later realized he was presenting it as a director. The story is excellent, and the film has turned out really well. I hope the media and audiences will support the film."

Cinematographer Rahul Srivatsav expressed , "It has been a joy working on Raa Raja. I thank the director and producer for giving me such a great opportunity. The film has turned out wonderfully, and I hope everyone watches it and makes it a success."