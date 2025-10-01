Mutton Soup Teaser Out, Set for October 10 Release

With its quirky title and fresh storyline, Mutton Soup has been creating a buzz on social media with its posters, motion posters, and songs. Presented by Ramakrishna Vattikuti and produced under Alukka Studios, Sri Varahi Arts, and Bhavishya Vihar Chitra (BVC), the film stars Raman and Varsha Vishwanath in lead roles and is directed by Ramachandra Vattikuti. The tagline, “Witness the Real Crime,” hints at the film’s intriguing narrative.

On Dussehra, October 1, director Anil Ravipudi launched the much-anticipated teaser. “Mutton Soup is a fantastic title, and the teaser is impressive. The team is refreshingly new. My best wishes to director Ramachandra, hero Raman, and the entire crew. The film is set to release on October 10,” he said.

Producers Mallikharjuna Elika (Gopal), Ramakrishna Sanapala, and Arun Chandra Vattikuti expressed their excitement, highlighting the strong screenplay and contemporary story that promises to appeal to audiences across all sections.

Director Ramachandra Vattikuti praised the support of his team, especially Raman, Varsha Vishwanath, Gemini Suresh, Govind Srinivas, and Parvataneni Rambabu. Lead actor Raman and the supporting cast also thanked Anil Ravipudi for launching the teaser and urged audiences to watch the film on October 10.

With its unique screenplay, stellar performances, and growing social media buzz, Mutton Soup is gearing up to be one of the most talked-about films this festive season.