Lakshmi Manchu's Daksha Teaser Released, September 19 Release Date Locked

The upcoming film ‘Daksha – The Deadly Conspiracy’, starring Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna in the lead role, is being produced under the Sri Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures and Manchu Entertainment banners. The movie also features Dr. Mohan Babu in a key role. For the first time, father and daughter—Mohan Babu and Lakshmi—will be seen sharing the screen together.

The screenplay and direction are by Vamsee Krishna Malla. The film has completed its censor formalities and received a U/A certificate from the Censor Board. The board members appreciated the film, noting that movies with strong social messages like this are very much needed today. Manchu Lakshmi's performance in the title role especially received praise from the board.

Having completed all pre-release formalities, the film is set for a grand worldwide release on September 19. Marking the festive occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi, the film team released the teaser on Wednesday.

In the teaser, Manchu Lakshmi is seen in a never-before-seen heroic avatar, portraying a powerful police officer. The teaser opens with a thrilling scene where an alien-like creature gruesomely kills humans. It hints at a strange disease and builds intrigue around its origins. The teaser also confirms that actors like Samuthirakani, Viswant, Siddique, and Gemini Suresh play crucial roles in the film.

The teaser ends with a single impactful shot of Dr. Mohan Babu, which significantly elevates the teaser’s appeal and hints at the vital importance of his role in the story. Overall, the teaser has successfully created strong buzz and anticipation for the film.