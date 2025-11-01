Karmanye Vaadhikaraste Scores at Box Office; Makers Increase Show Count

‘Karmanye Vaadhikaraste’, starring Brahmaji, Shatru, and ‘Master’ Mahendran, has struck a chord with audiences, prompting the makers to increase the number of shows following its strong box office performance.

Presented by Javvaji Surendra Kumar under the Ushaswini Films banner, the film also features Banerjee, Pruthvi, Sivaji Raja, Ajay Ratnam, and Sri Sudha in pivotal roles. Directed by Amar Deep Challapalli and produced by DSS Durga Prasad, the film hit theatres on October 31st.

Following its release, Karmanye Vaadhikaraste received glowing reviews from both audiences and film personalities, particularly for its gripping second half. With the positive word-of-mouth driving footfalls, the production team has expanded its theatrical footprint.

Director Amar Deep Challapalli expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response, saying, “Every viewer who watched the film has shared positive feedback. The second half is being praised as super-engaging. We are thrilled to increase the screen and show count.”

Producer DSS Durga Prasad added, “The audience’s love has turned this film into a super-hit. We initially released it in 100 theatres and are now expanding further. I urge everyone who hasn’t watched it yet to experience it on the big screen.”

Lead actor Mahendran said, “Karmanye Vaadhikaraste is my first straight Telugu film, and I’m overwhelmed by the response. The appreciation for the second half has been unanimous, and the increase in screens makes me truly happy.”

Heroine Ayesha shared, “This is my debut as a lead actress in Telugu cinema. I’m thankful to the audience for their love and to the director and producer for this wonderful opportunity.”

With its engaging narrative and strong performances, Karmanye Vaadhikaraste continues to grow in popularity, proving that good content always finds its audience.