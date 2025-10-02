Kantara Chapter 1 Review: Rishab Shetty’s Mythic Prequel is a Visual and Emotional Tour

The much-awaited prequel to Kantara has finally hit theatres, carrying the weight of massive expectations. Rishab Shetty, both in front of and behind the camera, attempts to expand the folklore into an ambitious visual spectacle. The result is a technically breathtaking film that delivers a cinematic brillaince and masterful storytelling.

Story

Set in the origins of the Kantara land, the film explores the conflict between the indigenous tribe led by Berme (Rishab Shetty) and the Bangra kingdom ruled by Kulasekhara (Gulshan Devaiah). As Berme secretly infiltrates Bangra, the narrative unfolds into a clash of power, belief, and survival.

What Works

Visually, Kantara: Chapter 1 is stunning. Hombale Films has mounted the project on a grand scale, and it shows in every frame. The VFX—especially sequences involving animals—set a new benchmark for Indian cinema. The action, particularly the chariot chase in the first half and the climactic battle infused with divine energy, is exhilarating.

Rishab Shetty once again proves why he is a powerhouse. His portrayal of Berme, especially in the trance and divine possession moments, is magnetic and intense. Rukmini Vasanth emerges as a revelation. Unlike many female leads in large-scale epics, her character is more than ornamental, gaining significance as the film builds towards its climax. She elevates the final act with her commanding presence.

Where It Stumbles

The film’s biggest drawback lies in its uneven pacing. The first half spends too much time setting up characters and world-building, which drags the narrative. Some sequences feel overlong, while others, rich in cultural detail, are rushed through, making the storytelling uneven.

Gulshan Devaiah, though a capable actor, is underutilized as the Bangra king. His character lacks depth, preventing him from leaving the impact his role promises. The background score by Ajaneesh Loknath is effective in parts but occasionally overwhelms the scenes.

Technical Brilliance

Cinematographer Arvind S Kashyap deserves special mention for capturing the grandeur of landscapes and intensity of action. The production values are top-notch, ensuring that the film’s ₹100+ crore vision is realized on screen.

Verdict

Kantara: Chapter 1 is an immersive theatrical experience that thrives on spectacle. Its breathtaking visuals, rousing action blocks, and Rishab Shetty’s powerhouse performance make it unmissable on the big screen. However, the sluggish pacing and occasional narrative imbalance hold it back from absolute greatness.