Chiranjeevi's Indra Breaks Records Upon Re-Release!

The trend of re-releasing classic Tollywood films is sweeping the nation, and fans can't get enough! The latest to join the bandwagon is Megastar Chiranjeevi's iconic film Indra, which hit screens again on his birthday. Despite being a midweek release, Indra has taken the box office by storm, running to packed houses across 380 screens in AP and Telangana.

The frenzy was palpable, with popular single-screen theaters like Sudershan, Sandhya, Devi, and Tarakarama selling out shows from the morning onwards. The film's magic wasn't limited to Telangana, as it also drew crowds in Bengaluru's Sandhya theater and other cities like Guntur, Kurnool, Vijayawada, Mahabubnagar, and Vizag.

http://

With no major releases last week, fans flocked to Indra, and it's proving to be a wise choice. The film's success has set the stage for another highly anticipated re-release, Gabbarsingh, on September 2nd. Fans are already gearing up for a grand celebration, expecting it to shatter all records. The re-release revolution is here to stay, and Tollywood fans couldn't be happier.