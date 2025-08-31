Chandrahass’s New Film, Title & Glimpse For Birthday, September 17

Attitude Star Chandrahass made his mark with his previous movies, where he played distinctive roles. Barabar Premistha will be his next outing, and the movie already generated curiosity with its promotional material. The actor who is picking his films cleverly signed another interesting film. The new movie was announced officially with hero Sundeep Kishan unveiling a poster. Helming the story, screenplay, and direction is Jairam Chitikela, while it is bankrolled by PVK Productions.

The poster sets the tone for a story charged with intensity and patriotism. With a poster design blending iconic symbols- the 5 Rupees coin, a menacing ring of bullets, and the vibrant Indian tricolour, the film promises to be much more than a routine action spectacle. It’s set to celebrate heroism rooted in the spirit of India.

Every element in the poster reverberates with patriotic fervor. The rain-soaked backdrop, the battered chain, and the gleam of bullets fuse to create an atmosphere charged with nationalist energy and rebellion. It suggests that the core story will revolve around defending values, standing tall against adversity, and uniting under the national banner.

As announced by the makers, the title and glimpse of the movie will be revealed on September 17th, on the occasion of the birthday of Chandrahass.