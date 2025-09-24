Bhootham Praytham First Look and Motion Video Unveiled By Anil Ravipudi

Horror-comedy movies always enjoy strong demand among the public. While the horror elements thrill audiences across all age groups, the comedy ensures entertainment for everyone. A new film in this genre is now gearing up to deliver both chills and laughter in abundance.

Titled Bhootham Praytham, the movie stars Yadamma Raju, Gully Boy Bhaskar, Bigg Boss Emmanuel, Balveer Singh, Gaddam Naveen, Pavan Shetty, Raajesh Dhruva, and Radhika Achuth Rao in the lead roles. It is written and directed by Raajesh Dhruva and produced by B. Venkateshwara Rao under the banner of Srujana Productions.

Blockbuster director Anil Ravipudi unveiled the film’s first look poster along with a motion video. Speaking on the occasion, he said , “I’m happy to launch the first look of Bhootham Praytham. This is for Yadam, Bhaskar, and the entire team. We worked together on the comedy show Comedy Stock Exchange. All these youngsters have come together to make this film, and I extend my best wishes to the producer and everyone involved. All the best to the team. Thank you.”

The first look poster, which features the lead actors with expressions of fear, sparks curiosity and sets the tone for the film. The motion video begins on a spooky note, showing a birthday setup with balloons and a cake inside a haunted house. This is followed by eerie visuals of a voodoo doll and a burning candle, introducing supernatural elements.

Suddenly, the mood shifts from eerie to hilarious, as the camera pans up to reveal five men with shocked, exaggerated expressions, hinting at a funny yet frightening supernatural encounter. The video ends with a shot of the five main characters looking upward in fear, while a ghostly hand with long, sharp fingernails creeps up toward them.

The tagline “ GET READY TO DIE... LAUGHING! ” perfectly captures the horror-comedy vibe. The motion video also confirms that the film is slated for a theatrical release in 2025.

The script was co-written by Shamsheer who also penned the dialogues. The cinematography is handled by Yogesh Gowda, whereas Girish Hothur is the music director, Ujwal Chandra is the editor, and Radhika Achuth Rao is the production designer. Devi Prakash Shetty is the art director.