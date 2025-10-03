Bhairavi Ardhya Deka Adds Star Power to Dandiya Night; Announces Upcoming Movie

Hyderabad was immersed in festive spirit yesterday, October 2, 2025, as the grand Dandiya Night unfolded with unmatched vibrance, music, and dance. Hundreds of enthusiastic participants, dressed in colorful traditional attire, celebrated Navratri with joy, filling the venue with energy and devotion.

The highlight of the evening was the presence of celebrity guest Bhairavi Ardhya Deka, who graced the occasion with elegance and charm. Her arrival was met with thunderous applause and excitement, as fans and attendees eagerly gathered to catch a glimpse of the star. Bhairavi not only interacted warmly with the audience but also joined in the celebrations, appreciating the cultural performances and encouraging the young talents on stage.

What made the evening even more special was Bhairavi Ardhya Deka sharing updates about her upcoming movie, under thathasthu creation which is set to release soon. The announcement was received with great cheer, as fans expressed their eagerness to see her shine on the silver screen. Known for her grace and versatility, Bhairavi’s presence added both glamour and cultural significance to the event, making it a night to remember.

Speaking at the event, Bhairavi expressed her happiness in being part of such a vibrant celebration. She praised the organizers for bringing the community together in the true spirit of Navratri, while also thanking her fans for their continuous love and support.

The Dandiya Night concluded on a high note, with joyous dances, devotion, and unforgettable moments. With Bhairavi Ardhya Deka’s star presence and the exciting news of her upcoming movie, the event turned into a sparkling blend of tradition and glamour, leaving the audience with memories to cherish.