Amani as Andhrula Annapurna Dokka Seethamma: Title Poster Unveiled

Veteran actors Murali Mohan and Amani take the lead roles in Andhrula Annapurna Dokka Seethamma, an upcoming biographical drama that pays homage to the legacy of the revered philanthropist Dokka Seethamma. The film is produced by Valluri Rambabu under the Usha Rani Movies banner and directed by T.V. Ravi Narayan. With cinematography by Rahul Srivastav, music by Karthik Kodakandla, and art direction by M. Ravi Kumar, the film promises a compelling cinematic experience.

The title poster was unveiled at a special event on Friday, graced by distinguished guests such as Ambika Krishna and Relangi Narasimha Rao. The first look showcases Amani in the role of Dokka Seethamma, capturing the essence of the iconic social reformer with striking authenticity.

Industry Stalwarts Shower Praise

Speaking at the event, Ambika Krishna expressed his admiration for the project. “Bringing the story of Dokka Seethamma to the screen is truly commendable. Such films educate people about great personalities who selflessly served society. Dokka Seethamma sold 400 acres of land to feed the needy—her story deserves to be told. With Amani in this role, her respect among audiences will grow immensely. She is not just an actress but an artist with a golden heart. I wish the entire team great success.”

Director T.V. Ravi Narayan shared his personal motivation behind the film. “Like many, I entered the film industry as a devoted fan of Chiranjeevi garu. The words of Pawan Kalyan garu about Dokka Seethamma deeply inspired me, leading me to make this film. This isn’t a commercial venture—it’s a tribute to an extraordinary woman. Every rupee earned from this film will be donated to a fund named after Dokka Seethamma, under the leadership of Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan garu and CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu garu. I feel incredibly fortunate that my directorial debut revolves around such an inspiring figure. Amani has delivered an exceptional performance, and Murali Mohan garu’s support has been invaluable. Our entire team has poured their heart into this film, and we are excited to present the trailer soon.”

Murali Mohan emphasized the significance of the film. “Dokka Seethamma’s generosity in feeding the hungry is her greatest virtue. It’s crucial for the younger generation to learn about such selfless individuals. Director Ravi has done extensive research to bring her story to life. Amani is a phenomenal artist, and it’s an honor to have her portray Dokka Seethamma. I truly hope her performance earns her a National Award. I urge everyone to watch this film and appreciate the legacy of this remarkable woman.”

Amani, overwhelmed by the opportunity, reflected on her journey with the project. “When the director narrated Dokka Seethamma’s story to me, I knew very little about her, as I hail from Bangalore. After researching her life, I was amazed by her contributions. Roles like these are rare, and I feel incredibly fortunate to portray such a legendary figure. Sharing the screen with Murali Mohan garu and working again with Suchitra master is a blessing. This film carries a noble message, and I am grateful to the director and producer for entrusting me with this role.”

A Film Rooted in History and Legacy

Producer Valluri Rambabu reaffirmed the film’s purpose. “Our goal is to introduce Dokka Seethamma’s extraordinary story to the world. Amani’s portrayal will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on audiences.”

Veteran filmmaker Relangi Narasimha Rao lauded the project’s vision. “Bringing Dokka Seethamma’s story to the screen is no easy feat—it requires meticulous research and dedication. She was renowned even by the British and once declined an invitation from the King of London to continue serving her people. It’s a privilege for Murali Mohan garu to play Dokka Joganna and Amani garu to embody Dokka Seethamma in this film.”

Renowned choreographer Suchitra Chandrabose expressed her gratitude for being part of the film. “I appreciate the director and producer for bringing this powerful story to the silver screen. Amani is truly fortunate to portray Dokka Seethamma. Every member of our team is giving their best to make this film a memorable one.”

With a stellar cast, dedicated crew, and a meaningful narrative, Andhrula Annapurna Dokka Seethamma is set to be a cinematic tribute to an inspiring legacy, promising to educate and move audiences alike.